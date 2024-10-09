‘Big Jack’ is a treat for a San Clemente charity

The 16-foot-tall “Big Jack” at Outlets at San Clemente will be on display through Oct. 31.

At the petting zoo inside Big Jack’s Pumpkin Patch at Outlets at San Clemente, Mary Lou is somewhat of an escape artist.

“She always does that,” one of the petting zoo employees remarked, as the black and white goat scampered out of her pen when the gate swung open.

Most of the time Mary Lou dashes towards the sack of feed stored near the pen, but she doesn’t get far. She makes it just a few feet before an employee scoops her up and helps her back into the enclosure. She is joined by other goats, chickens, alpacas and a miniature cow named Honey.

The petting zoo at Big Jack’s Pumpkin Patch at Outlets at San Clemente includes goats like Mary Lou. (Sarah Mosqueda)

The petting zoo is surrounded by a large enclosed pumpkin patch filled with gourds of various sizes displayed on bales of hay.

The largest pumpkin of all is just a few steps away at Center Court, standing 16 feet high. Outlets at San Clemente is partnering with a local nonprofit through the end of October, using “Big Jack,” a 1,500-pound steel jack-o’-lantern, to encourage families to treat Family Assistance Ministries to donations of canned goods and nonperishable food items.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Outlets at San Clemente for the ‘Big Jack Gives Back’ campaign,” said Teresa Schickling, director of development at Family Assistance Ministries. “This initiative is helping FAM bring our community together during the holiday season to support local families who are struggling with food insecurity.”

Family Assistance Ministries is based in San Clemente, and the interfaith charitable nonprofit alliance is dedicated to assisting those in need with food, shelter and personalized coaching to help them reach independence. Founded in 1999 by Ellen Gilchrist, FAM focuses on what the organization calls “whole person support” that emphasizes nutrition, housing, counseling and health. Last year, FAM served more than 22,000 individuals in Orange County.

“Family Assistance Ministries’ mission really resonated with our value of commitment to community.” said Katy Ciotti, senior marketing manager at Outlets at San Clemente. “Food insecurity is something that is important to us that we really wanted to address this season.”

Big Jack’s Pumpkin Patch at Outlets at San Clemente is open through Halloween. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Those visiting “Big Jack” for photo opportunities are invited to bring nonperishable food donations to the customer service desk at Outlets at San Clemente through Oct. 31. Additionally, donations can be made online at lovefam.org.

“By collecting both food and monetary donations, the Outlets are fueling our mission to ensure no one in our community goes hungry,” said Schickling.

Besides photos at “Big Jack” and the pumpkin patch, Outlets at San Clemente will host a Candy Crawl on Oct. 26, welcoming guests to trick or treat at the shopping center while also enjoying face painting, a balloon artist and a pumpkin-carving contest. Children’s train rides are being offered each Sunday now through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The petting zoo is open Monday to Friday from 2 to 10 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“Honey is worth the visit alone,” Ciotti said about the miniature cow, who at 7 months old is fully grown.

Honey, a miniature cow, is surrounded by other petting zoo friends at Big Jack’s Pumpkin Patch in San Clemente. (Sarah Mosqueda)

In just the first couple of weeks of the ‘Big Jack Gives Back’ campaign, Family Assistance Ministries has already seen the impact its fall-themed outreach can create.

“We have already received donations on our website and donated food items. It’s through efforts like these that we can continue to make a real difference in the lives of those in need,” said Schickling.