Vox Kitchen shakes up South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa

Ceviche, filet garlic noodles, mushroom fried rice and spicy wontons are on the menu at the recently opened Vox Kitchen & Bar at South Coast Plaza.

After nearly two years, Vox Kitchen & Bar opened at South Coast Plaza on April 7.

“We signed the lease two years ago and the project took about a year and [a] half to finish,” said Viet Nguyen, Kei Concepts’ chief executive.

The Kei Concepts company includes several popular restaurants like Súp Noodle Bar, Nep Cafe, Kei Coffee House and ROL Hand Roll Bar .

Most of the restaurants in the Little Saigon-based hospitality group are located in the Fountain Valley and Westminster area, including the original Vox Kitchen. The Pan-Asian fusion concept is inspired by Nguyen’s time working as a restaurateur and executive chef in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

“I worked all over the country and when I came back to Orange County, there was not much of the food scenes I was used to,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen incorporated Latin American dishes into the Vox menu, which also offers egg fried rice and spicy noodles.

“I love Peruvian food. The whole entire time I was working in L.A., that was something that was comforting,” said Nguyen. “We would go out and eat Peruvian food at least twice a week.”

The menu includes dishes like chifa fried rice — a take on the Chinese Peruvian dish arroz chaufa — made with garlic, scallions, sesame, fried egg and aji, the spicy green sauce containing aji peppers, popular in Latin American cuisine. The most recognized Peruvian dish, lomo saltado, is a signature at Vox, on the menu with saltado shaken fries, served with roasted tomato, red onion, rice, thick-cut French fries and choice of protein like chicken thigh or filet mignon. The crab congee is also a standout, with sweet crab crowning the silky, savory rice porridge along with scallions, fried garlic, shimeji mushrooms and a soft, buoyant egg yolk.

Vox Kitchen & Bar’s signature Lomo Saltado, a take on the Peruvian beef stir fry made with french fries, is served at the new Costa Mesa location at South Coast Plaza.

Expanding into South Coast Plaza, one of Orange County’s premier shopping destinations, is a strategic initiative for Nguyen and his team. While the chifa fried rice, saltado shaken fries and congee have sold well at Vox in Fountain Valley over the last seven years, Nguyen is introducing some new dishes at the Costa Mesa location.

“When you come to South Coast Plaza, we actually have a new and updated menu,” Nguyen said. “We are planning to launch a few more things on the menu and make it more encompassing.”

A rich seafood scampi, for example, with shrimp, bay scallops, fish and tender calamari luxuriating in flavorful white wine broth that’s served with ciabatta rolls for dipping is exclusive to South Coast Plaza. There is also a children’s menu with options like garlic butter noodles and egg fried rice, and Nguyen said the kitchen wants to develop a focus on accommodating diners that may have food allergies or restrictions.

“In the past, we focused on what is traditional, how we understand this dish, but now we are getting into more offerings like brown rice, gluten-free and some vegan options,” said Nguyen. “We think that will be great for everyone who loves to dine out but can’t because of dietary restrictions. That is what we are going to focus on for the next few years.”

The space seats 92, including seating on the patio and at the outer bar, which is located near the escalator and where Nguyen said they plan to launch a happy hour. Guests can sip cocktails with a Peruvian slant like a lima sour, made with Pisco, lychee and cucumber or a chifa old fashioned that adds Chinese five-spice and cinnamon to the classic whiskey cocktail.

Vox Kitchen & Bar is located in the Crate & Barrel wing in the former Mezzet Mediterranean Cuisine spot and joins another exciting new addition refreshing the dining options on the Plaza’s Bear Street side. Japanese brand Ramen Nagi opened just last month and drew long lines over the weekend.

Vox’s long-awaited opening is well-timed too, considering Nguyen is needed in Aliso Viejo, where construction is beginning on Vox’s third location at The Commons at Aliso Viejo Town Center.

“Trader Joe’s is there, 99 Ranch Market is opening up, Philz Coffee is opening up and Daiso is there, so we will be next door to some great brands,” Nguyen said.

Vox Kitchen & Bar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at South Coast Plaza at 3333 Bear St., Suite 118 in Costa Mesa.