Teen accused of murder in fatal flare gun shooting in Huntington Beach; police seek security video
Police are seeking surveillance video and additional information after a teen allegedly shot and killed a man with a flare gun in a neighborhood just blocks from Huntington Beach High School on Friday night.
It’s still an active investigation, Huntington Beach Police spokesperson Jessica Cuchilla told the Daily Pilot.
“It’s still ongoing and we don’t want to compromise any part of it, so we’re not releasing anything further on how this started,” Cuchilla said.
Officers with the Huntington Beach Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Florida Street and Utica Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Friday.
After they arrived at the residential area, officers found the victim, 29-year-old Jose Manuel Nares of Huntington Beach. Nares suffered a gunshot wound inflicted by a flare gun. He was treated and taken to a hospital, where he died.
The suspect fled the area and was later located. Officers also recovered the weapon.
The teen was booked on suspicion of murder and taken to Orange County Juvenile Hall.
No further updates were immediately released.
Anyone with video surveillance or information can contact the Huntington Beach Police Department at (714) 878-5640.
