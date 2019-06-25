‘Game of Thrones’ castle, Griffith Observatory replica made out of diapers later donated to homeless families

A beach house, a castle, a miniature golf course, a lifeguard tower, an observatory and a jail — all made with boxes of diapers as the principle material — were among 10 structures on display at the Angels Stadium parking lot on June 21 for the fifth annual Builders for Babies competition.
These architectural marvels, created mainly by home builders, were constructed using a total of more than 410,000 diapers.
The Best of Show award went to Meritage Homes for their golf course, complete with a lighthouse and clock tower. It was made with 67,000 diapers.
A replica of Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory, constructed by National CORE, was built out of 103,300 diapers, the most of any structure on display.
And a “Game of Thrones”-themed castle and throne titled “Game of Homes” were constructed with 24,100 diapers and earned The New Home Company the award for Best Imagination.
The event was the culmination of HomeAid Orange County’s month-long Essentials Diaper Drive.
By day’s end, more than 1.1 million diapers were collected — as well as baby food, wipes and other items — which will ultimately go to agencies that help families with young children who are experiencing homelessness.
A newborn goes through 4,320 diapers in a year, according to a 2017 study done by the National Diaper Bank Network. The same study revealed there are more than 120,000 Orange County families living in poverty.
Elizabeth Escobar, community outreach coordinator for Casa Theresa in Orange, a maternity shelter that serves pregnant homeless women, said the shelter depends almost exclusively on donated baby items — and HomeAid Orange County is one of the shelter’s largest sources of diapers.
“It’s an area of need for sure,” Escobar said. “It’s crucial. It’s the life beat of who we are as an organization. When these women are coming through our doors, they are already walking in with worries and one off the top worries is that ‘I don’t have anything for my baby. I have no diapers. I have no wipes. I have no maternity items.’ ”
As the charitable arm of the Orange County Chapter of the Building Industry Association of Southern California, HomeAid’s main mission is building housing for the county’s homeless population.
“We’re very community based,” said Gina Scott, interim executive director of HomeAid Orange County. “We started here in Orange County 30 years ago and we now we’ve got 20 chapters across the United States.”
“We’ve been very fortunate to do business with HomeAid for years, whether its diapers or helping them build homes,” said Mike Hoefnagels, vice president of Peterson Brothers Construction, a Brea based concrete contractor, who dropped off 1,980 individual diapers. “I think it’s important to give back, especially right where you live.”
Companies from the building industry that participated in the Builders for Babies competition included Brookfield Residential, Lennar, Meritage Homes, National Core, The New Home Company, William Lyon Homes, DuPont Tyvek and the Greater Sales & Marketing Council.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department donates to the diaper drive each year but was displaying a structure for the first time.
That structure was an old-west themed jail made with 9,000 diapers.
“When something like this comes along, a worthwhile event which [collects] diapers for kids and families that need it, we jump right on it,” Orange County Sheriff Department Deputy Pete Chavez said. “For us to help out for that, it’s a no brainer.”
