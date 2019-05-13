On Theater: ‘South Pacific’ reminds of the struggle amid natural beauty

Just as the islands of the South Pacific have entranced Americans for generations, the musical has remained relevant and enjoyable. It contains some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most gorgeous songs, but it also hits modern social consciousness harder than most musicals of its age. Unfortunately, the themes of racism and cultural conflict are just as real now as they were when this show was written. Paradise is not perfect, and “South Pacific” reminds us that there is always struggle through pain to reach beauty.