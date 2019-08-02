Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Newport Beach incumbents kick off fundraising ahead of 2020 council race

Avery-Herdman-ONeill
Incumbent Newport Beach city councilmen, from left, Brad Avery, Jeff Herdman and Will O’Neill
(File Photos)
By Hillary Davis
Aug. 2, 2019
4:54 PM
Newport Beach City Council incumbents Jeff Herdman and Will O’Neill added about $85,000 combined to their 2020 reelection war chests in the first half of this year.

The first fundraising period of 2019 covered Jan. 1 to June 30. So far, no other candidates have filed to challenge Herdman, O’Neill or fellow incumbent Brad Avery, who represent council districts 5, 7 and 2, respectively.

Campaign contribution forms were submitted to the city clerk’s office. Figures are rounded to the nearest dollar.

District 2
Brad Avery

  • Contributions received: None
  • Expenditures made: $827
  • Beginning cash balance: $14,225
  • Ending cash balance: $13,398

Avery had little activity this period, raising no money and spending only for campaign services. His district includes the Newport Heights and West Newport neighborhoods.

District 5
Jeff Herdman

  • Contributions received: $33,749
  • Expenditures made: $7,365
  • Beginning cash balance: $2,828
  • Ending cash balance: $29,212

Herdman grew his cash on hand by more than 900%. Several significant donors helped the cause, with former mayors Mike Henn and Keith Curry and real estate investor Manouch Moshayedi among those giving the maximum $1,100 allowed under local regulations. His largest expense was $2,500 for campaign consulting.

Herdman’s district includes Balboa Island, Newport Center and Big Canyon.

District 7
Will O’Neill

  • Contributions received: $51,576
  • Expenditures made: $3,409
  • Beginning cash balance: $48,408
  • Ending cash balance: $96,575

O’Neill roughly doubled what was already a healthy account by local standards. He also benefited from $1,100 maximum donations from financial advisor David Bahnsen, local real estate investment firm Curci Asset Management, and council colleague Marshall “Duffy” Duffield, acting as a private individual, among others.

O’Neill’s largest expense, $948, was credit card processing fees.

His district includes the Newport Coast and Spyglass Hill neighborhoods.

NewsNewport Beach
Hillary Davis
Hillary Davis covers the city of Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. She joined the Pilot in February 2017 after spending 10 years reporting for newspapers across Arizona, where she was a six-time finalist for the Arizona Press Club’s Community Journalist of the Year. She earned a master’s degree in mass communication from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona. (714) 966-5985
