Around Town: Balboa Island Artwalk on Sunday to feature works of 85 artists, live music

The 29th annual Balboa Island Artwalk returns Sunday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., along the South Bayfront Promenade. Admission is free.

The fine art show, presented by Mary Hardesty Realty, features 85 artists exhibiting paintings, fine jewelry, blown glass, sculpture and photography.

Live music will be performed throughout the day on four stages along the mile-long artwalk.

Fountain Valley presents Crawfish Festival this weekend

The 28th annual Crawfish Festival is taking place this weekend at the Fountain Valley Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst Street. It’s open from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Fresh live crawfish will be flown in daily from Louisiana and prepared in the Louisiana-style and served up with Cajun potatoes, corn on the cob and remoulade dipping sauce.

Lilly Dao, left, carefully scoops the fresh Louisiana crawfish out of the crawfish boil during the 2023 Crawfish Festival at Fountain Valley Sports Park. This year’s festival takes place this weekend, May 17 through 19. (James Carbone)

The Crawfish festival will also feature New Orleans-style live music, carnival rides and games, magic and illusion shows. Tickets are available online at crawfishfestival.com/tickets and at the door.

O.C. Fair seeking 750-plus seasonal employees

The OC Fair & Event Center, organizer of the annual Orange County Fair, is searching for 750 seasonal employees 16 years or older looking for a fun way to earn income over the summer by working at this year’s fair, themed “Always a Good Time.”

A hiring event is scheduled for June 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the fairgrounds’ administration building, at the corner of Arlington Drive and Fairview Road in Costa Mesa. Applications are required and must be submitted before the event, and on-site interviews will be conducted. Resumes will be accepted but are not required.

Positions include exhibit building, ticket taking, administrative and customer service, as well as parking, security, janitorial, landscaping maintenance and admissions. Employees receive free admission throughout the fair and the option to purchase discounted tickets for friends and family.

For more information, visit ocfair.com/jobs or call (714) 708-1563, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sherman Library & Gardens hosts Bonsai and Fuschia Show

A black pine bonsai tree is one of several specimens that will be on display at Sherman Library & Gardens’ Bonsai and Fuchsia Show, June 1 and 2. (Sherman Library & Gardens)

Sherman Gardens, in collaboration with the Orange County Fuchsia Society and the Coastal Bonsai Club, will present a weekend of fun and informative demonstrations and collections on display, along with talks, tours and a plant sale on June 1 and 2.

Plant society members and horticultural staff will be available throughout the show to answer questions and advise visitors. The show is free with general admission to the gardens, which costs $5 and is free for Sherman Library & Gardens members.

For information, visit thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261. Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar.

New principals named at NMUSD’s Back Bay High, East Bluff Elementary schools

Newport-Mesa Unified School District officials on Thursday welcomed two new school principals who will start their on-campus assignments on July 1.

Scott Mazurier has been tapped to lead the district’s Back Bay High School. A former principal at El Camino Real High School, a continuation school in Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District, Mazurier has 19 years of experience in areas including student support, Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports , teacher coaching and collaboration, career technical education and campus safety.

Daphne Eby, a former principal at San Marcos Unified School District’s Discovery Elementary School, has been selected to helm Eastbluff Elementary in Newport Beach. Eby helped develop a data-driven approach toward ensuring all students received instruction and care according to their individual needs and learning styles. She also collaborated to create an on-campus STEAM Lab with a makerspace and innovation lab. She brings 14 years of experience to the position.

Costa Mesa’s the Plot presents second ‘Plantscape’ dinner series

A plant-based dish from The Plot Express in Carlsbad. (Courtesy of Kimberly Motos)

The plant-based, zero-waste restaurant the Plot, located at the CAMP in Costa Mesa, will host a second installment of its boundary-bending dinner series “Plantscape” on May 30, with seatings from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Created by executive chef Davin Waite, head chef Travis Roe and master fermentor and baker chef Bryan Balzer, Plantscape offers six courses of locally sourced, regeneratively grown hyper-seasonal ingredients, many of which come from the garden of the Plot’s flagship Oceanside location.

Tickets cost $80 per person with a wine pairing option available for an additional $35. Reservations and ticket purchases can be made at opentable.com.