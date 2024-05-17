Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, May 17, 2024
Share
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Judge orders Huntington Beach to pass compliant housing element
- Newport Harbor girls race to second place in CIF Division 2 finals
- Costa Mesa’s $189M general fund budget supports housing, safety and capital projects
- Organizers gear up for Love Costa Mesa, Love Newport Beach days
- Man charged with helping to fraudulently acquire Laguna Beach home
A2
A3
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.