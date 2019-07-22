Diane Keaton’s former coastal retreat is listed for sale in Laguna Beach

In addition to acting, directing and producing, Diane Keaton has developed a knack for restoring homes. One of her former properties — a chic coastal retreat in Laguna Beach — is up for sale at $4.29 million.

Keaton paid $1.685 million for the home in 2001, records show. Two years later, after an interior overhaul and a few coats of paint, she sold it for $2.1 million.

Relatively speaking, it was a small project for the Oscar winner. One of her more notable renovations in the past decade was a Lloyd Wright-designed Midcentury Modern home in Pacific Palisades, which she refurbished and sold for $10.75 million in 2010.

For the Laguna Beach cottage, a brick courtyard with a koi pond kicks things off. White shingles and black-trimmed windows draw the eye from outside, leading into a 3,400-square-foot floor plan full of bright, airy living spaces, with five bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms.

1 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 2 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 3 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 4 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 5 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 6 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 7 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 8 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Realtor.com) 9 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 10 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 11 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 12 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 13 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 14 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 15 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 16 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 17 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 18 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 19 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 20 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 21 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe) 22 / 22 Diane Keaton’s former Laguna Beach home (Leigh Ann Rowe)

Advertisement

Everything on the main level is whitewashed — from the brick fireplace in the living room to the beamed ceilings and subway tile in the kitchen.

A few splashes of color are found upstairs, with green walls in the loft and shades of gray in the master suite.

White picket fences surround gardens and a brick patio in the backyard. Out front, a brick-and-stone driveway approaches a pair of garages.

Michael Johnson and Nicholas Hooper of Compass hold the listing.

Advertisement

Flemming writes for the Los Angeles Times.