Pacific Palisades house is a winner with Oscar recipients

The Newman Residence, built for nine-time Academy Award-winning composer Alfred Newman, is for sale in Pacific Palisades at $13.5 million.
Another Oscar winner, actress-producer-director Diane Keaton, spent more than two years refurbishing the Lloyd Wright-designed midcentury modern house before selling it in 2010 for $10.75 million.
Angled rooms are designed to integrate with the outdoors. Keaton restored the woodwork and built-in furniture, updated the kitchen and reworked the second story to create a loft-like master bedroom suite with walls of glass.
Brick and concrete accent the interiors. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms within the 4,386 square feet of living space.
The 1.4-acre estate in Rustic Canyon includes a large motor court, mature trees and a swimming pool.
Keaton, 73, won her lead actress Oscar for "Annie Hall" (1977). She purchased the property in 2007 for $9.1 million, according to public records.
Newman, who died in 1970 at 69, wrote music for more than 200 movies during his 40-plus-year career. He scored more than 200 films including “How Green Was My Valley,” “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing” and “Airport.”
The listing agents are Drew Fenton and Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland.