Two people killed, others injured, in two-car collision in Huntington Beach

Two people were killed late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach, according to authorities.

Huntington Beach police responded to the area of Beach Boulevard and Taylor Drive just before 9:30 p.m. after a 2012 Volkswagen Passat collided with a red 2007 Honda Fit.

The driver of the Honda, a 29-year-old Chino Hills man, and his passenger, a 36-year-old Huntington Beach woman, both suffered traumatic injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 25-year-old Huntington Beach man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to authorities.

He and his passengers — two Huntington Beach women, ages 18 and 22 — suffered moderate injuries, police said.

The Passat sustained major front-end damage in the crash, while the Fit had significant damage to its passenger side, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and it’s currently unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The names of the victims were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Huntington Beach Police Department at (714) 951-1875 or (714) 536-5670.