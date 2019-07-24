Police arrest man wanted in connection with Laguna Beach home-invasion robbery

With a $1-million warrant in hand, Laguna Beach and Fullerton police arrested a man they suspect invaded a Laguna Beach home a year ago.

Hector Fernando Cardoso, 42, of Riverside and two other suspects broke into a house in the 2000 block of Laguna Canyon Road on June 11, 2018, police said.

The men allegedly tied up a 71-year-old woman and fled with marijuana, money and firearms.

The woman was assaulted but did not request medical attention, said Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota.

Cota said that police arrested another Riverside man, Robert James Glover, 51, in connection with the crime in September.

Both suspects have an “extensive criminal history,” Cota said.

Cardoso pleaded not guilty to robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and false imprisonment of an elderly person in February.

Court records show Cardoso posted a $100,000 bond in February. While he was out on bail, Cota said, Cardoso threatened a witness.

“This guy … is full-blown crime, bail, crime — over and over again,” Cota said.

He appeared in Newport Beach’s Harbor Court again a week ago and Judge Karen Robinson increased his bail to $750,000 because of an additional charge of witness intimidation, according to police.

Cardoso then fled the court, Cota said.

“He played the act and said, ‘Oh, let me arrange bail,’” and for some reason, they let him walk out of the court a couple times,” Cota said. “He got enough will to not come back and just took off running.”

Robinson issued a a $1-million warrant for his arrest.

Laguna and Fullerton police arrested Cardosa Tuesday night near a motel in Placentia, Cota said.

Cardosa is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Laguna Beach police have a third suspect in custody, according to the sergeant, but have yet to charge him.