Pedestrian killed in collision involving on-duty state parks officer near Crystal Cove State Park

A pedestrian died Tuesday after being hit by a state-owned truck near Crystal Cove State Park, police said.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Newport Beach Police Department received a call from California State Parks dispatch about a single-vehicle collision near East Coast Highway and Reef Point Drive.

A pedestrian, who was struck by an on-duty state parks officer, died at the scene, Newport police spokeswoman Heather Rangel said.

The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification, the county coroner’s office said.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, Rangel said.

Lanes were closed in both directions for about seven hours, police said, promoting a SigAlert that ended at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

California Department of Parks and Recreation did not respond to a request for comment.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.