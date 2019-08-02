Political Landscape: Petrie-Norris raises more than $600K for re-election, Dixon leads challengers

Freshman Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) is currently far ahead of her two declared 2020 rivals in terms of fundraising as she seeks to hold onto her seat in the 74th District.

Petrie-Norris raised about $614,000 between Jan. 1 and June 30, the latest financial disclosures show. Republican challengers Diane Dixon and Kelly Ernby raised about $208,000 and $72,000, respectively, over the same period.

“Thanks to donations of all amounts, I am confident we will have the resources to run a sophisticated and effective campaign — one that is focused on the progress we are making on critical issues such as housing and homelessness, climate change, public safety and economic development,” Petrie-Norris said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing this momentum.”

Although her totals aren’t as robust as Petrie-Norris’ so far, Dixon is leading all candidates seeking to unseat Assembly incumbents statewide.

“Republicans and [independent] voters in the 74th District are uniting against the far-left, one-party-dominated policies coming from Sacramento that Cottie Petrie-Norris has embraced,” Dixon said in a statement. “Sacramento has not made us safer. Sacramento has not fixed our roads. Sacramento has not fixed the pension crisis. But Sacramento does spend more of our money and then doles it back in celebrations with oversized checks. We can do better than that and the voters and donors know it.”

The 74th Assembly District covers Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, part of Huntington Beach and most of Irvine.

Over in Assembly District 72 — which covers Fountain Valley and a portion of Huntington Beach — incumbent Tyler Diep (R-Westminster) raised about $310,000. He is currently running unopposed.

In state Senate District 37, challenger Dave Min is pacing the three-candidate pack in terms of fundraising.

The candidates for the 37th Senate District are, from left, incumbent John Moorlach, Katrina Foley and Dave Min. (File Photos)

Min, a UC Irvine law professor, pulled in about $325,000 from Jan. 1 to June 30. Fellow challenger Katrina Foley raised $246,000, while incumbent John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) raised about $164,000.

Min and Foley are Democrats.

“I’m so proud of the people-powered movement we’re building on the ground here in SD 37,” Min said in a statement. “Sen. Moorlach is a career politician whose extremist views — on Donald Trump, immigration, the environment, women’s rights and gun control — are completely out of touch with the values of hardworking Orange County families.”

The district includes Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and about half of Huntington Beach, plus Irvine.

Campaign contribution forms were submitted to the Secretary of State’s office. Figures are rounded to the nearest dollar.

74th Assembly District

Cottie Petrie-Norris



Contributions received: $613,588

Expenditures made: $70,188

Ending cash balance: $557,734

Diane Dixon



Contributions received: $207,790

Expenditures made: $33,452

Ending cash balance: $177,338

Kelly Ernby



Contributions received: $72,433

Expenditures made: $23,864

Ending cash balance: $54,028

72nd Assembly District

Tyler Diep



Contributions received: $309,650

Expenditures made: $29,002

Ending cash balance: $280,648

37th Senate District

John Moorlach



Contributions received: $163,803

Expenditures made: $41,243

Ending cash balance: $233,925

Katrina Foley



Contributions received: $246,384

Expenditures made: $69,494

Ending cash balance: $181,986

Dave Min

