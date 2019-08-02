Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
John Wayne Airport cancels all flights after power outage

461598_la-me-john-wayne-airport006_LS.jpg
Musician Cody Davis tries to make alternate arrangements after his flight was canceled following a power outage at John Wayne Airport on Friday night.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack DolanStaff Writer 
Aug. 2, 2019
9:09 PM
A power outage Friday night at John Wayne Airport forced officials to cancel all flights for the evening.

Airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson said all flights scheduled to arrive after 7:30 p.m. had been diverted to other airports. People awaiting incoming flights should call the airlines to find out where passengers will be landing, she said.

All flights scheduled to leave after 8 p.m. will not depart, Thompson said. She did not know how long the problem would last or how many passengers are likely to be affected.

Late Friday, the airport’s Twitter feed said all terminal power was slowly coming back on line. General aviation flights were not affected by the outage or ground stop, which will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday. Those with flights in the morning were advised to check with their airline.

A problem with an electrical transformer in nearby Irvine caused the outage, which affected all three terminals at the airport, Thompson said.

Generators kicked in at 7:57 p.m., she said, so people are not sitting around in dark terminals.

“People are not happy, but they’re rolling with it. They realize we’re doing the best we can,” Thompson said.

Southern California Edison indicated on its website that more than 28,000 customers in Irvine were affected by the outage and that crews had not released information on the cause or repair efforts. There was no estimated time of restoration.

Dolan writes for the Los Angeles Times. City News Service contributed to this report.

Jack Dolan
Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A winner of several national investigative reporting awards, he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2001 for a series revealing the doctors with the worst disciplinary histories in the country, using records the federal government sought to keep secret. He began his newspaper career at the Hartford Courant in Connecticut, where he grew up, and worked at the Miami Herald before coming to The Times.
