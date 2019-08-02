John Wayne Airport cancels all flights after power outage

A power outage Friday night at John Wayne Airport forced officials to cancel all flights for the evening.

Airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson said all flights scheduled to arrive after 7:30 p.m. had been diverted to other airports. People awaiting incoming flights should call the airlines to find out where passengers will be landing, she said.

All flights scheduled to leave after 8 p.m. will not depart, Thompson said. She did not know how long the problem would last or how many passengers are likely to be affected.

Late Friday, the airport’s Twitter feed said all terminal power was slowly coming back on line. General aviation flights were not affected by the outage or ground stop, which will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday. Those with flights in the morning were advised to check with their airline.

Advertisement

A problem with an electrical transformer in nearby Irvine caused the outage, which affected all three terminals at the airport, Thompson said.

Generators kicked in at 7:57 p.m., she said, so people are not sitting around in dark terminals.

“People are not happy, but they’re rolling with it. They realize we’re doing the best we can,” Thompson said.

Southern California Edison indicated on its website that more than 28,000 customers in Irvine were affected by the outage and that crews had not released information on the cause or repair efforts. There was no estimated time of restoration.

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Dolan writes for the Los Angeles Times. City News Service contributed to this report.