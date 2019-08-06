Local cities to celebrate National Night Out against crime

Each year, people nationwide are invited to spend an evening out at local gatherings with neighbors and police as a show of solidarity against crime.

Several local cities plan to mark National Night Out with events Tuesday evening:

Huntington Beach

Vendors, games, food, crafts and displays, including the Police Department’s SWAT team, mounted unit and police dogs, will be part of the festivities from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Huntington Beach Central Park, 18002 Goldenwest St.

Police commanders also will be on hand to talk to residents about neighborhood issues and concerns.

Newport Beach

The Police Department will present its Community Safety Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bonita Canyon Sports Park, 1990 Ford Road.

The event will feature displays including SWAT, crime scene investigation, police dogs and horses, bike safety and crime prevention.

Other attractions include balloon art, face painting, bounce houses, games, free food and an appearance by McGruff the Crime Dog.

Laguna Beach

The police and fire departments will take the field for the first Guns and Hoses softball game at 6:30 p.m. at Laguna Beach High School, 625 Park Ave.

The event will include a K-9 demonstration and a free hot dog and drink for all who attend. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Laguna Beach baseball legend Skipper Carrillo is scheduled to throw the game’s ceremonial first pitch.

Fountain Valley

The Fountain Valley Recreation Center and Sports Park at 16400 Brookhurst St. will host a free showing of the movie “Hercules,” along with a K-9 demonstration, games, information and free hot dogs for the first 500 guests.

Activities will begin at 6 p.m., with the movie starting at dusk.

Costa Mesa

The Police Department is encouraging neighborhoods to organize their own National Night Out gatherings Tuesday.

“It is not always easy to find the time to get to know or spend time with neighbors, but it is a fact that neighbors looking out for each other is a powerful tool against crime,” the department said in a statement.

