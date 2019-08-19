Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Authorities ID woman who was found dead at Laguna Beach home, confirm her son is suspected of murder

Vase of flowers and candles on the street below a landscaped slope leading up to home with retaining wall.
Memorial flowers and candles sit below the residence of Megan Hampton, who was found dead Sunday in her home in the Laguna Terrace Park mobile-home community in Laguna Beach.
(Faith E. Pinho)
By Julia Sclafani
Faith E. Pinho
Aug. 19, 2019
11:07 AM
Share

At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, three people gathered at the home of a Laguna Beach woman to refill her dog bowls — a tribute, of sorts, to someone who was well-known for walking dogs with her neighbors.

Megan Hampton, a 61-year-old resident of the Laguna Terrace Park mobile-home community at 30802 S. Coast Hwy., was found dead in her home shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday by a friend who was supposed to go with her to church, authorities said.

News
Son detained after woman is found dead at Laguna Beach home, police say
Laguna Beach police
News
Son detained after woman is found dead at Laguna Beach home, police say
A man was detained as a “person of interest” Sunday after his mother, a woman in her 60s, was found dead at a Laguna Beach home, authorities said.

Hampton’s son — Matthew McDonald, 34 — was detained later that day in San Clemente and has been booked on suspicion of murder, Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota said Monday.

Advertisement

McDonald is being held on $1-million bail, according to Cota.

Detectives said officers found signs of “potential foul play” at the scene, and social media users who said they live nearby reported hearing screaming coming from the home.

Laguna Terrace Park sits above Coast Highway — its rows of homes tucked tightly together on a web of streets named for letters of the alphabet.

One neighbor, who declined to give her name, described Hampton as “awesome and loving and kind” and said that she and McDonald lived together in the home.

Advertisement

“It’s so unfortunate,” the neighbor said. “She was really cool.”

The last reported homicide in Laguna Beach was in 2012.

Advertisement

KTLA contributed to this report.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsLaguna Beach
Julia Sclafani
Follow Us
Julia Sclafani covers cops and courts for the Daily Pilot. A native of Orange County, she joined the Pilot in September 2018 after earning a master’s degree from the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Journalism.
Faith E. Pinho
Follow Us
Faith E. Pinho covers Laguna Beach for the Daily Pilot. She came to the newspaper in 2018 after finishing the Pulliam Journalism Fellowship with the Indianapolis Star. Before that, she reported for Virginia public radio station WMRA and The Washington Times, and interned for WBUR public radio in Boston. She studied journalism and politics at Washington and Lee University and King’s College London. (714) 966-4627
More on this Subject
Advertisement