Authorities ID woman who was found dead at Laguna Beach home, confirm her son is suspected of murder

At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, three people gathered at the home of a Laguna Beach woman to refill her dog bowls — a tribute, of sorts, to someone who was well-known for walking dogs with her neighbors.

Megan Hampton, a 61-year-old resident of the Laguna Terrace Park mobile-home community at 30802 S. Coast Hwy., was found dead in her home shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday by a friend who was supposed to go with her to church, authorities said.

Hampton’s son — Matthew McDonald, 34 — was detained later that day in San Clemente and has been booked on suspicion of murder, Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota said Monday.

McDonald is being held on $1-million bail, according to Cota.

Detectives said officers found signs of “potential foul play” at the scene, and social media users who said they live nearby reported hearing screaming coming from the home.

Laguna Terrace Park sits above Coast Highway — its rows of homes tucked tightly together on a web of streets named for letters of the alphabet.

One neighbor, who declined to give her name, described Hampton as “awesome and loving and kind” and said that she and McDonald lived together in the home.

“It’s so unfortunate,” the neighbor said. “She was really cool.”

The last reported homicide in Laguna Beach was in 2012.

KTLA contributed to this report.