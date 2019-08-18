‘Person of interest’ in custody after woman is found dead at Laguna Beach home, police say

A “person of interest” was taken into custody Sunday after a woman in her 60s was found dead at a Laguna Beach home, authorities said.

A friend who was supposed to go to church with the woman called police at about 11 a.m. to the upscale Laguna Terrace Park mobile-home community at 30802 Coast Hwy., the Laguna Beach Police Department said.

The body was discovered and a homicide investigation was launched, according to police Sgt. Jim Cota. Social media users who said they live nearby reported hearing screaming coming from the home.

The person of interest, who has not been identified, was found and detained in San Clemente. Police said the person either was involved in the woman’s death or knows what happened to her.

It’s unclear how the woman died. No further details were immediately available.