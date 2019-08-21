Huntington Beach man with high-powered firearms threatened mass shooting at Long Beach hotel, police say

Police in Long Beach said they thwarted a possible mass shooting this week when they arrested a Huntington Beach man who reportedly threatened to carry out violence at his workplace.

Rodolfo Montoya, 37, who worked at the Long Beach Marriott hotel, was taken into custody Tuesday at his home. Officers seized multiple high-powered firearms, including an assault rifle, 38 high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to investigators.

Police said Montoya, who worked as a cook, told a co-worker Monday that he planned to go to work and shoot everybody he saw at the hotel. Montoya was angry about a human-resources issue, according to investigators.

The co-worker notified police, and officers took Montoya into custody the following day.

“I believe the Police Department has worked to avert what could have been a real tragedy in this community,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said Wednesday at a news conference announcing the arrest.

Investigators said the specifics of the plan that Montoya allegedly described to his co-worker, as well as his access to firearms, were sources of particular concern.

“Suspect Montoya had clear plans, intent and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass casualty incident,” Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said.

Montoya was jailed with bail set at $500,000. Detectives were continuing to interview him Wednesday afternoon.

