Huntington Beach high school district staff to receive 4% pay increases following contract approvals

Employees in the Huntington Beach Union High School District will receive raises totaling 4% following the ratification of three new union contracts.

Per the agreements, which the district board unanimously approved Aug. 13, members of the California School Employees Assn., Huntington Beach Union High School District Educators Assn. and the Huntington Beach Pupil Services Assn. will receive a 1% raise retroactive to July 1, 2018, as well as a one-time, 2% payment.

They also will get an additional 2% pay bump, effective from July 1, and another 1% hike next July.

Approval of the new contracts came roughly three months after members and supporters of the district’s teachers union packed a board meeting in May to demand greater transparency in negotiations and district funds.

At that time, union representatives said contract talks had been stalled on discussions of pay raises — even though the sides had met 16 times over the past year following the end of the previous three-year contract in June 2018.

The teachers union said that the district initially offered a 2.5% total pay increase over three years, while the association asked for a 4.65% increase to be retroactively applied for the 2018-19 school year, in addition to a 3.5% increase in 2019-20.

District officials declined to comment during the negotiation process.

District Supt. Clint Harwick, Deputy Supt. of Human Resources Carolee Ogata, Assistant Supt. of Educational Services Owen Crosby and Assistant Supt. of Business Services Jeff Starr will receive the same pay raises as the bargaining groups.

Their contracts also were extended — through June 30, 2023, for Harwick and through June 30, 2022, for the other administrators.

Harwick, who was hired in 2016, will see his annual base salary climb to $313,578 for the upcoming school year. Ogata’s base salary will increase to $223,013 and both Crosby and Starr will see theirs rise to $206,749.