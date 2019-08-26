Huntington Beach man, the ex-chairman of a Los Angeles church, charged with stealing $11.4 million

A Huntington Beach man and former board chairman of the Fifth Church of Christ, Scientist in Los Angeles has been charged with stealing $11.4 million and using it for personal expenses, including buying a home and a membership to an exclusive dining club at Disneyland.

Charles Sebesta, 54, was arrested Monday on a federal grand jury indictment alleging wire fraud, bank fraud and identity theft.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Prosecutors say for at least a decade beginning in 2006, Sebesta had money sent to bank accounts in his name, the names of his family members and several phony companies.

Advertisement

Sebesta’s also accused of wiring about $2 million to his personal tax accounts.

If convicted, he could face more than 250 years in prison.