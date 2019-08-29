Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Roger’s Gardens goes mad as a hatter for Halloween

Ghostly brides await unholy matrimony at Roger’s Gardens’ “Malice in Wonderland” Halloween boutique in Corona del Mar.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
From left, Kate and Cynthia Evans, both of Laguna Niguel, and Karen Nixon of Irvine browse items at the Queen of Hearts display during a preview of Roger’s Gardens’ “Malice in Wonderland” Halloween boutique, which opens to the public Friday.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Visitors enter Roger’s Gardens’ “Malice in Wonderland” Halloween boutique during a preview Wednesday.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Alice explores Roger’s Gardens’ spooky depiction of Wonderland in its Halloween boutique.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
The Mad Hatter tips his hat at Roger’s Gardens’ “Malice in Wonderland” Halloween boutique in Corona del Mar.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
The Cheshire Cat greets visitors to “Malice in Wonderland,” the Halloween boutique at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
The White Rabbit is for sale at Roger’s Gardens’ “Malice in Wonderland” Halloween boutique in Corona del Mar.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer )
A wall decoration appears to offer a stern warning at Roger’s Gardens’ “Malice in Wonderland” Halloween boutique.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Halloween decor is displayed at Roger’s Gardens’ “Malice in Wonderland” boutique in Corona del Mar.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Customers can find bones to pick at Roger’s Gardens’ “Malice in Wonderland” Halloween boutique.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Chuckling pumpkins are on display at Roger’s Gardens for the “Malice in Wonderland” Halloween boutique.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Karen Nixon of Irvine carries items she bought Wednesday at Roger’s Gardens’ “Malice in Wonderland” Halloween boutique in Corona del Mar.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Aug. 29, 2019
12:20 PM
It’s already Halloween at Roger’s Gardens in Newport Beach.

The Corona del Mar nursery and home and garden decor outlet, known for its expansive Halloween and Christmas boutiques, unveils this year’s immersive spookiness to the public Friday with a “Malice in Wonderland” theme.

Visitors can check out eerie takes on the tea party, White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts and, of course, Alice, plus the usual jack-o-lanterns and skeletons through Oct. 31 inside the store at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road. It’s free to peruse.

Previous Halloween themes have included “Hocus Pocus” and “Magic & Mayhem” (witches and wizards), “Grimm Tales” (dark fairy tales), “Something Wicked This Way Comes” (a traveling carnival and circus) and “Hauntingly Beautiful” (macabre Victorian elegance).

For those who prefer the yuletide, Roger’s Gardens’ Christmas boutique returns Oct. 4.

Daily Pilot Staff
