Roger’s Gardens goes mad as a hatter for Halloween

It’s already Halloween at Roger’s Gardens in Newport Beach.

The Corona del Mar nursery and home and garden decor outlet, known for its expansive Halloween and Christmas boutiques, unveils this year’s immersive spookiness to the public Friday with a “Malice in Wonderland” theme.

Visitors can check out eerie takes on the tea party, White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts and, of course, Alice, plus the usual jack-o-lanterns and skeletons through Oct. 31 inside the store at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road. It’s free to peruse.

Previous Halloween themes have included “Hocus Pocus” and “Magic & Mayhem” (witches and wizards), “Grimm Tales” (dark fairy tales), “Something Wicked This Way Comes” (a traveling carnival and circus) and “Hauntingly Beautiful” (macabre Victorian elegance).

Advertisement

For those who prefer the yuletide, Roger’s Gardens’ Christmas boutique returns Oct. 4.