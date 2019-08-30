Newport Beach eyes three potential sites for temporary homeless shelter

The city of Newport Beach appears ready for a homeless shelter.

The City Council will convene Wednesday to discuss starting negotiations with three property owners who could be landlords for a temporary shelter.

The locations are:



4200 Campus Drive, currently an Avis rental car lot near John Wayne Airport

825 W. 16th St., just off Placentia Avenue in western Newport’s industrial zone

6302 W. Coast Hwy., the site of the former Pine Knot Motel. The motel burned down in April 2018 but hasn’t been razed and is currently fenced.

The council and city staff will hold closed-door meetings to discuss potential prices and terms, although the public is invited to offer input before city officials begin the closed session.

“This is an important step toward providing a short-term solution to addressing the issue of homelessness in our community,” Mayor Pro Tem Will O’Neill, who chairs the city’s Homeless Task Force, said in a statement Friday. “As discussed at our recent task force meeting, immediate action is needed, and providing temporary shelter beds complies with 9th Circuit direction while we continue our work on longer-term housing solutions.”

A 2018 ruling by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals restricts cities from prosecuting people for sleeping on public property if no shelter beds are available. That means Newport Beach, like other cities in the West, is constrained on how it can clear homeless people from the streets. That’s a sore point for many Newport residents, as demonstrated at homelessness task force meetings this summer where neighbors expressed growing frustration over increasingly visible encampments, especially at the municipal piers and the public bus depot at San Joaquin Hills Road and MacArthur Boulevard.

Councilman Kevin Muldoon said he was pleased that the city is now at this point.

“The mayor and I have been pushing hard for staff to choose potential locations,” he said.

Mayor Diane Dixon agreed that the issue is a priority for city leaders.

“This is a complex and challenging issue for everyone involved, but it needs to be solved and we’re committing a significant amount of city resources toward short- and long-term solutions,” she said in Friday’s statement.

The statement added that in addition to the three privately owned properties identified, city-owned properties and regional solutions such as sharing a facility with a neighboring city could provide possible solutions. The statement did not specify which public parcels could be converted to a homeless shelter.

Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.