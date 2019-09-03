Fountain Valley woman, 88, dies over a week after being injured in Huntington Beach crash

An 88-year-old Fountain Valley woman has died from injuries she suffered more than a week ago in a two-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach, according to authorities.

Huntington Beach police were notified of the woman’s death Monday, according to a news release. She had been taken to Huntington Beach Hospital after complaining of neck and back pain.

The woman — whose name was not released — was behind the wheel of a 2007 Toyota Camry when the crash occurred in the area of Beach Boulevard and Cypress Drive at about 1:40 p.m. Aug. 24, police said. The vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage.

The other car involved, a 2015 Mini Cooper, had minor rear-end damage, according to authorities.

The driver of the Mini, a 27-year-old Los Angeles woman, was not injured in the crash, police said.

The investigation of the collision is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Huntington Beach police accident investigators at (714) 536-5666 or (714) 536-5670.