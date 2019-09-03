Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Fountain Valley woman, 88, dies over a week after being injured in Huntington Beach crash

la-mapmaker-woman-fatally-injured-in-crash09-03-2019-25-24-46.png
An 88-year-old Fountain Valley woman has died from injuries she suffered Aug. 24 in a two-vehicle crash in the area of Beach Boulevard and Cypress Drive in Huntington Beach.
(Daily Pilot)
By Luke Money
Sep. 3, 2019
2:06 PM
An 88-year-old Fountain Valley woman has died from injuries she suffered more than a week ago in a two-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach, according to authorities.

Huntington Beach police were notified of the woman’s death Monday, according to a news release. She had been taken to Huntington Beach Hospital after complaining of neck and back pain.

The woman — whose name was not released — was behind the wheel of a 2007 Toyota Camry when the crash occurred in the area of Beach Boulevard and Cypress Drive at about 1:40 p.m. Aug. 24, police said. The vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage.

The other car involved, a 2015 Mini Cooper, had minor rear-end damage, according to authorities.

The driver of the Mini, a 27-year-old Los Angeles woman, was not injured in the crash, police said.

The investigation of the collision is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Huntington Beach police accident investigators at (714) 536-5666 or (714) 536-5670.

Luke Money
Luke Money is the assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot. He joined the Pilot in March 2016 after more than three years covering education, politics and government for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona, where he was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, The Arizona Daily Wildcat. (714) 966-4624.
