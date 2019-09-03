Noodle purveyors bare their best at Nood Beach festival, featuring Snoop Dogg

Noodles were front and center Sunday at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach as more than 20 vendors served exclusive noodle dishes at Foodbeast’s Nood Beach festival.

The event at SeaLegs at the Beach also featured Snoop Dogg performing as DJ Snoopadelic, plus other entertainment.

Foodbeast Chief Executive Geoffrey Kutnick said the festival was inspired by the food and drink blog’s trend data showing noodle content performing well. The Santa Ana-based online publication previously hosted other food festivals throughout the state, with a focus on cheese, brunch and noodles.

“We wanted to encourage top innovative restaurants to build world-premiere items people would only experience at a Foodbeast festival,” Kutnick said.