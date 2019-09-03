Noodle purveyors bare their best at Nood Beach festival, featuring Snoop Dogg

1/12
Carolyn and Charles McLuan chow down on food from LSXO at the Nood Beach noodle festival Sunday at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Snoop Dogg, performing as DJ Snoopadelic, takes the stage at Sunday’s Nood Beach festival at SeaLegs by the Beach in Huntington Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Hot Nude Pig on a Stick from Ten Asian Bistro was among the offering’s at Sunday’s Nood Beach festival. (Spencer Grant)
Chloe Yob finishes off her meal at Sunday’s Nood Beach noodle festival in Huntington Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Boom Wanrisa, second from left in a Thai temple dress, joins Tatar Watcharin in her blue wig in posing with customers at Farmhouse Kitchen at the Nood Beach festival Sunday in Huntington Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Audience members wait for Snoop Dogg’s appearance Sunday at the Nood Beach festival at SeaLegs by the Sea at Bolsa Chica State Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Sit-down diners find a place to eat at Sunday’s Nood Beach festival in Huntington Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Pork belly ramen lumpias from Leah’s Lumpias are offered at the Nood Beach noodle festival Sunday in Huntington Beach. Lumpias are spring rolls common in Indonesia and the Philippines. (Spencer Grant)
A black truffle Parmesan dish from Golden Marrow is served at the Nood Beach festival Sunday. (Spencer Grant)
Sgt. Pepperoni’s served ramen pizza at Sunday’s Nood Beach noodle festival in Huntington Beach. (Spencer Grant)
The crowd cheers as Snoop Dogg performs at DJ Snoopadelic at the Nood Beach festival Sunday at SeaLegs by the Beach at Bolsa Chica State Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Lauren Anderson, Natalia Austin, Chloe Yob, Ryan Warner and Brittney To eat at the Nood Beach festival Sunday at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Noodles were front and center Sunday at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach as more than 20 vendors served exclusive noodle dishes at Foodbeast’s Nood Beach festival.
The event at SeaLegs at the Beach also featured Snoop Dogg performing as DJ Snoopadelic, plus other entertainment.
Foodbeast Chief Executive Geoffrey Kutnick said the festival was inspired by the food and drink blog’s trend data showing noodle content performing well. The Santa Ana-based online publication previously hosted other food festivals throughout the state, with a focus on cheese, brunch and noodles.
“We wanted to encourage top innovative restaurants to build world-premiere items people would only experience at a Foodbeast festival,” Kutnick said.