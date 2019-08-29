It’s all about the noodles — and Snoop Dogg — at Nood Beach festival in Huntington Beach

Noodles will take center stage Sunday at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, where more than 20 vendors will offer exclusive noodle cuisine for Foodbeast’s Nood Beach.

The food festival at SeaLegs at the Beach also will include live entertainment featuring Snoop Dogg performing as DJ Snoopadelic, plus Dash Berlin’s Jeffrey Sutorius and more.

Featured food vendors will include SeaLegs at the Beach, Afters Ice Cream and vegan nosh from Sherman Oaks-based Lettuce Feast.

One of the more Instagrammable dishes is Shomi Noods’ 20-pound ramen bowl for $65. Professional eaters will try to slurp it up in front of a live audience in Foodbeast’s Challenger League Noodle Invitational.

Advertisement

Food creators Josh Elkin and Josh Scherer will go head to head in a cooking competition, while other internet personalities will eat their way through exclusive food items live on Twitch TV at twitch.tv/foodbeast.

Guests looking for a more lavish experience can try the lobster bottle service, in which up to 12 people receive a 15-pound lobster imported from the East Coast and surrounded by ramen, plus wine from Empathy Wines. Those interested in buying that option can email lobsterservice@foodbeast.com.

Foodbeast Chief Executive Geoffrey Kutnick said the idea for the festival sprouted from the food and drink blog’s trend data showing noodle content performing well. The Santa Ana-based online publication previously hosted other food festivals throughout the state, with a focus on cheese, brunch and noodles.

When SeaLegs at the Beach provided an opportunity to “turn it up a notch,” Kutnick’s team came up with Nood Beach, he said.

Advertisement

“The traditional food festival takes restaurants and serves what’s currently existing on their menu,” Kutnick said. “We wanted to encourage top innovative restaurants to build world-premiere items people would only experience at a Foodbeast festival.”

While food is the event’s main focus, Kutnick said organizers also wanted to boost the entertainment value by providing well-known artists and fun interactions.

IF YOU GO

What: Nood Beach

Where: SeaLegs at the Beach, Bolsa Chica State Beach, 17851 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach

When: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

Cost: General admission tickets are $40 online; VIP is $100 online. General admission at the door is $60; VIP is $125.