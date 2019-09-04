Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Art ventures forth in Costa Mesa festival this weekend

.
Lora McWhorter, center, of the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity helps children with art creations during last year’s ARTventure in Costa Mesa. This year’s event is Friday and Saturday at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.
(File Photo)
By Faith E. Pinho
Sep. 4, 2019
4:20 PM
Costa Mesa, embracing its “City of the Arts” motto, will celebrate its fifth annual ARTventure with a two-day event this weekend at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Festivities will begin with an art show and awards presentation between 5 and 9 p.m. Friday. Guests can peruse a variety of artwork at an opening reception and then stay while judges give awards to the top artists from more than 125 entries.

On Saturday, visitors can experience a variety of musical, theatrical, literary, culinary and hands-on art entertainment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s one of my favorite events of the entire year,” said Councilwoman Andrea Marr, who served on the city’s Cultural Arts Committee.

Thousands of people have attended the event since the committee first organized it five years ago, according to Costa Mesa spokesman Tony Dodero.

In previous years, ARTventure has featured pottery making for children and dance performances in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, decked out with works of art.

“We’re always looking for ways to highlight that Costa Mesa is the City of the Arts,” Dodero said, listing Costa Mesa cultural institutions such as the Segerstrom Center, South Coast Repertory and the upcoming new location of the Orange County Museum of Art. “We have a city rich in arts.”

The Segerstrom Center is at 600 Town Center Drive. ARTventure is free and open to the public.

NewsCosta Mesa
Faith E. Pinho
Faith E. Pinho covers Laguna Beach for the Daily Pilot. She came to the newspaper in 2018 after finishing the Pulliam Journalism Fellowship with the Indianapolis Star. Before that, she reported for Virginia public radio station WMRA and The Washington Times, and interned for WBUR public radio in Boston. She studied journalism and politics at Washington and Lee University and King’s College London. (714) 966-4627
