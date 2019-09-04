Art ventures forth in Costa Mesa festival this weekend

Costa Mesa, embracing its “City of the Arts” motto, will celebrate its fifth annual ARTventure with a two-day event this weekend at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Festivities will begin with an art show and awards presentation between 5 and 9 p.m. Friday. Guests can peruse a variety of artwork at an opening reception and then stay while judges give awards to the top artists from more than 125 entries.

On Saturday, visitors can experience a variety of musical, theatrical, literary, culinary and hands-on art entertainment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s one of my favorite events of the entire year,” said Councilwoman Andrea Marr, who served on the city’s Cultural Arts Committee.

Advertisement

Thousands of people have attended the event since the committee first organized it five years ago, according to Costa Mesa spokesman Tony Dodero.

In previous years, ARTventure has featured pottery making for children and dance performances in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, decked out with works of art.

“We’re always looking for ways to highlight that Costa Mesa is the City of the Arts,” Dodero said, listing Costa Mesa cultural institutions such as the Segerstrom Center, South Coast Repertory and the upcoming new location of the Orange County Museum of Art. “We have a city rich in arts.”

The Segerstrom Center is at 600 Town Center Drive. ARTventure is free and open to the public.

Advertisement