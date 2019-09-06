Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with bus in Fountain Valley

A motorcyclist injured in a crash with an OCTA bus in Fountain Valley remained in critical condition Friday, police said.

A 2016 Yamaha Bolt traveling south on Brookhurst Street struck the back of the Orange County Transportation Authority bus just after 11 a.m. Tuesday as it was stopped at a bus stop near the intersection of La Alameda Avenue, Fountain Valley police said.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange and, as of Friday, was in “critical but stable condition,” police said.

The bus driver and passengers were not injured, police said. The intersection was closed for hours as the crash was investigated, police said.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors, according to police.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Fountain Valley police at (714) 593-4481.