Costa Mesa man dies after his motorcycle collides with pickup truck in Huntington Beach

A Costa Mesa man died Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup in Huntington Beach, according to authorities.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m., Huntington Beach police responded to a crash involving a 2008 Ducati motorcycle and a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the area of Slater Avenue and Morgan Lane. The motorcycle was wedged under the truck’s left rear tire, police said.

The motorcyclist — whom the Orange County coroner’s office identified Thursday as Michael Thomas Sullivan, 31 — was found lying unresponsive on the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Sullivan did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license.

The driver of the Silverado, a 71-year-old Huntington Beach man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police. The truck sustained damage to its left rear side and rear axle, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department at (714) 536-5670 or (714) 536-5666.