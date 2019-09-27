Southbound 405 Freeway closed in Fountain Valley after crash injures 2 CHP officers and another driver

Two California Highway Patrol officers and another motorist were hurt when a car crashed into a patrol vehicle on the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley early Friday, shutting down the southbound lanes, the agency said.
Officers were working on a closure on the southbound freeway shortly before 3 a.m. when their SUV cruiser was rear-ended by another vehicle near Bushard Street, according to the CHP. It’s unclear whether the patrol vehicle was stopped at the time.
The two officers suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening, and the driver of the other car, a Toyota Prius, was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, the CHP said.
The freeway’s southbound lanes were expected to stay closed between Warner Avenue and Brookhurst Street until at least 9 a.m., the CHP said.
Paramedics treated the driver of the patrol car and placed him on a gurney. Another officer who was bleeding from the side of his head was evaluated by paramedics outside the vehicle and also placed on a gurney.
No further details about the crash were immediately available.
The carpool lane of the northbound 405 also was closed shortly before 7 a.m. after a second crash involving four vehicles, the CHP said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured in that crash.
Los Angeles Times staff writer Alejandra Reyes-Velarde and Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.
This article was originally published at 7:26 a.m. and has been updated with additional information.