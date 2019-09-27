Southbound 405 Freeway closed in Fountain Valley after crash injures 2 CHP officers and another driver

Two California Highway Patrol officers and another motorist were hurt when a car crashed into a patrol vehicle on the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley early Friday, shutting down the southbound lanes, the agency said.

Officers were working on a closure on the southbound freeway shortly before 3 a.m. when their SUV cruiser was rear-ended by another vehicle near Bushard Street, according to the CHP. It’s unclear whether the patrol vehicle was stopped at the time.

The two officers suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening, and the driver of the other car, a Toyota Prius, was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, the CHP said.

One of two California Highway Patrol officers injured Friday morning in a crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley speaks with fellow officers after receiving medical treatment. (OnScene.TV)

The freeway’s southbound lanes were expected to stay closed between Warner Avenue and Brookhurst Street until at least 9 a.m., the CHP said.

Paramedics treated the driver of the patrol car and placed him on a gurney. Another officer who was bleeding from the side of his head was evaluated by paramedics outside the vehicle and also placed on a gurney.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

The carpool lane of the northbound 405 also was closed shortly before 7 a.m. after a second crash involving four vehicles, the CHP said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured in that crash.



Los Angeles Times staff writer Alejandra Reyes-Velarde and Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.

This article was originally published at 7:26 a.m. and has been updated with additional information.