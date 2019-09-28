Dogs show off their sea-cret talent — surfing

There was plenty of barking in the ocean in Huntington Beach on Saturday, but it wasn’t from sea lions.

The 11th annual Surf City Surf Dog competition showcased a plethora of pups catching waves solo or in tandem with a furry friend or their owner. Awards were given to the top performers.

The free event also featured pet adoptions, play areas for canines, vendor booths and food trucks. Funds raised will benefit charities such as the Westie Rescue of Orange County and the French Bulldog Rescue Network, as well as Huntington Dog Beach, where the event was held at 100 Goldenwest St.