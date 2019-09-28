Dogs show off their sea-cret talent — surfing

1/5
Owner Jill Nakano, of Long Beach, holds Carson and their first place trophy for the owner finals in the annual Surf City Surf Dog competition at Huntington Dog Beach on Saturday. (Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot)
2/5
Carson, of Long Beach, catches a wave during the owner finals in the annual Surf City Surf Dog competition at Huntington Dog Beach on Saturday. (Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot)
3/5
Faith, an American pit bull terrier, catches a wave during the owner finals in the annual Surf City Surf Dog competition at Huntington Dog Beach on Saturday. (Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot)
4/5
Skyler Valentine Henard, of Santa Cruz, rides a wave during shredder finals in the annual Surf City Surf Dog competition at Huntington Dog Beach on Saturday. (Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot)
5/5
Owner Homer Henard, of Santa Cruz, and Skyler Valentine, bottom, catch a wave during tandem dog and human finals in the annual Surf City Surf Dog competition at Huntington Dog Beach on Saturday. (Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot)
There was plenty of barking in the ocean in Huntington Beach on Saturday, but it wasn’t from sea lions.
The 11th annual Surf City Surf Dog competition showcased a plethora of pups catching waves solo or in tandem with a furry friend or their owner. Awards were given to the top performers.
The free event also featured pet adoptions, play areas for canines, vendor booths and food trucks. Funds raised will benefit charities such as the Westie Rescue of Orange County and the French Bulldog Rescue Network, as well as Huntington Dog Beach, where the event was held at 100 Goldenwest St.