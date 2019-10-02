Edison High School to induct six new members into Alumni Hall of Fame

Edison High School will honor six former students Thursday during its annual Alumni Hall of Fame banquet in Huntington Beach.

The honorees are:

Ken Ammann (class of 1986). Ammann has been the head basketball coach at Concordia University in Irvine for the past 18 years. His teams have netted 15 20-win seasons and six 30-win seasons and played in four National Assn. of Intercollegiate Athletics national championship games in 10 years, winning the title in 2003 and 2012. Ammann has been named National Coach of the Year twice and Conference Coach of the Year five times.

Tracy Hanlon Cabell (1980). The all-around athlete became a five-time All American while at the U.S. Military Academy. Cabell competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials in the heptathlon in 1984. She was inducted into the Army Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. She held various positions in the Army before she was recruited by the FBI, where she is now a supervisory special agent.

Shannon Dill (1989). Dill, executive vice president of production at Venice-based Concordia Studio, has 20 years’ experience in feature documentaries, non-fiction television and series. She has produced the Grammy-winning music documentary “Foo Fighters: Back and Forth” and “Price for Peace” with Steven Spielberg. In 2019, Dill won an Academy Award and a British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award for Best Documentary Feature for producing “Free Solo.”

Kimberly Ann Gora (1986). Gora is president of KG Consulting & Event Agency, which specializes in the hospitality and events industry. She also is an associate partner and director of sales and events for chef Wolfgang Puck. Gora worked in real estate before she started in the event planning and hospitality business. She earned an associate degree from Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa.

Thomas “Thom” McElroy (1980). McElroy is co-founder of clothing brand Volcom and founded ElRoy Communications, which served as a full-service advertising agency until 2002. He earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic communications from San Diego State University.

Lisa Lee Pate (1980). Pate was a litigation associate and consultant in the Bay Area for about 13 years before changing gears and pursuing her childhood dream of becoming a doctor. She graduated from Stanford Medical School in 2006 and completed a residency in anatomic and clinical psychology and two pathology fellowships at Stanford. She is now global director of clinical science for blood screening at Pleasanton-based Roche Molecular Diagnostics.

Thursday’s festivities begin at 6 p.m. in Edison High’s cafeteria at 21400 Magnolia St. and are open to the public. Dinner is $30. To RSVP or for further information, email Bruce Belcher at bwbelcher@gmail.com.

Advertisement

Inductees also will be honored Friday evening before the homecoming football game at Huntington Beach High School, 1905 Main St.