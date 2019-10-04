H.B. movie theater showing ‘Joker’ closes following credible threat, police say

A movie theater in Huntington Beach showing the film “Joker” was closed Thursday night after a threat was reported to police, authorities said Friday.

Officers were sent at about 5 p.m. to the Century Huntington Beach and XD theater in the Bella Terra shopping center at 7777 Edinger Ave. The theater stopped showing all films scheduled to run after 4:45 p.m., according to a schedule posted on its website.

Police did not describe the nature of the threat or how it was reported. It was not immediately clear whether showings would resume at the theater Friday.

“Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips, has sparked controversy over its violent portrayal of the man who would become known as one of Gotham City’s most twisted villains.

The film’s release has stirred anxieties over possible threats of violence at theaters. Seven years ago, a gunman killed 12 people at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo. , during a screening of the 2012 Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The families of the victims of the Aurora shooting issued a letter last week to Warner Bros. — the studio behind the film — expressing concern over the movie’s violence while requesting that the studio help fund gun violence intervention programs, lobby for gun reform and end contributions to political candidates who accept contributions from the National Rifle Assn.

“When we learned that Warner Bros. was releasing a movie called ‘Joker’ that presents the character as a protagonist with a sympathetic origin story, it gave us pause,” the letter said. “We want to be clear that we support your right to free speech and free expression. But as anyone who has ever seen a comic book can tell you, with great power comes great responsibility. That’s why we’re calling on you to use your massive platform and influence to join us in our fight to build safer communities with fewer guns.”

Though Warner Bros. tried to assuage fears leading to the film’s release, the Los Angeles Police Department last week promised to increase its visibility around theaters showing the movie on opening weekend.

The announcement came after the FBI and the Army issued internal warnings about possible threats related to the movie. One of the warnings from the Army Criminal Investigation Command field office at Ft. Sill, Okla., which went public after a memo circulated online, flagged a “credible potential mass shooting” at an unknown movie theater during “Joker’s” Friday release.

“While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI is in touch with our law enforcement and private sector partners about the online posts. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activity to law enforcement,” the FBI said.

Hannah Fry writes for the Los Angeles Times. Times staff writer Colleen Shalby and City News Service contributed to this report.