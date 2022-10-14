Sherman Library & Gardens invites visitors to add to flora-focused Día de los Muertos altar

In honor of the Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead — Sherman Library & Gardens is encouraging visitors to share personal photographs honoring departed loved ones on an ofrenda that will remain on display through Nov. 2.

What began in Aztec culture as a means of honoring the dead is now recognized by many Mexican Catholics and has been gaining celebrants throughout Southern California, including in Orange County.

Started years earlier by Erin Aguilar, a former horticultural manager for the Corona del Mar botanical garden, the ritual of creating the flora-focused altar has since been carried on by Sherman Gardens’ horticulturalist Tim Chadd, who made sure to include plants of significance in the Aztec and Mexican traditions.

Visitors to the gardens are encouraged to bring photographs or items of friends or family who have passed, to add to the altar, including this vintage photograph of Sherman Moses, for whom the grounds are named. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Marigolds (Tagetes lucida) — also referred to as “flor de muerto” or “cempasúchil” in the Aztec language — are typically at the center of the seasonal display, as the bright aroma the flowers produce is intended to guide departed souls back to the realm of the living.

“Their scent is so strong, it’s meant to bring them back to the ofrenda,” Chadd said Friday.

Other plants and pickings that play a role include amaranth, corn and sage, which have been ceremoniously laid out amid candles, fresh fruits, beverages and photos of those who came before.

This year’s altar was created under the advisement of Genevieve Barrios-Southgate, director of community programs for the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, who lent her expertise in the history and traditions of the practice.

Sherman Gardens’ spokeswoman Beverly Morgan said visitors are encouraged to add to the display by adding photographs of their own loved ones, although she advises people bring photocopies as the altar is outdoors and items may not be reunited with their owners.

In addition to a photograph of Arnold D. Haskell, who founded the gardens in 1966, an image of his mentor and the site’s namesake, Moses H. Sherman, has been included in the ofrenda, along with other people near and dear to staff members.

The altar is filled with orange marigolds, old photographs and other items. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I have my grandfather on here,” Chadd said, adding that among the personal tributes can be found photos of noted celebrities, such as painter Frieda Kahlo and singer Leonard Cohen.

“I have a picture of my grandparents, who immigrated here from Poland. There’s a photocopy of their wedding picture,” Morgan said. “We want this to be interactive with the public.”

Visitors to Sherman Library & Gardens throughout the month of October may also participate in a series of fall-themed events, including a sugar skull decorating workshop on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

A figurine of a skeleton mariachi is found on the altar. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2467 E. Coast Highway in Corona del Mar. For a full list of events, visit thesherman.org/events.

