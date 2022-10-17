Supercross riders wow fans in Huntington Beach

There have been plenty of big surfing events in Huntington Beach lately.

But thousands of fans watched as a different breed of daredevil entertained them on Saturday.

Red Bull Straight Rhythm, a head-to-head two-stroke Motocross racing event on a half-mile rhythm course, came to Huntington State Beach. The event was held in conjunction with the Moto Beach Classic, a Super Hooligan street bike race on an oval-shaped track.

Ken Roczen (94), left, and Marvin Muskin (25) catch air during the 250CC final race of Red Bull Straight Rhythm on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Rain began to fall during the event, making things interesting for the riders.

In the 250CC final, French rider Marvin Muskin took home first place. He beat Ken Roczen in the finals.

It was the fourth Red Bull Straight Rhythm victory for Muskin. The event was being held for the first time since the pre-pandemic race in 2019.

Ken Roczen (94) signs autographs during the Red Bull Straight Rhythm on Saturday in Huntington Beach. (James Carbone)

Justin Barcia earned third place.

In the 125CC class, defending champion Carson Brown again claimed first place. The Washington native beat Josh Varize in the final.

Red Bull Straight Rhythm started in 2014, and added a two-stroke bike class in 2017.

Marvin Muskin (25), left, and Justin Hill (7) compete during the 250CC semifinal race of Red Bull Straight Rhythm. (James Carbone)