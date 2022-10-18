Laguna Beach man accused of stabbing his mother to death found not guilty by way of insanity

A judge found a man who admitted to killing his mother at their home in Laguna Beach in 2019 not guilty by way of insanity Monday.

Matthew Bryson McDonald had initially pleaded not guilty to one count of murder with a sentencing enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon. He changed his plea and admitted to the charge filed against him during a hearing Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney’s spokeswoman Kimberly Edds said. He was subsequently found to be insane by Judge Richard King.

McDonald had been diagnosed with catatonic schizophrenia and was legally deemed unable to provide or care for himself in 2007. He lived with his mother and court-appointed conservator, Megan Estes Hampton, in the Laguna Terrace Park mobile-home community on South Coast Highway. Friends described her as a caring woman who tried everything to help her son overcome his condition.

McDonald contested the conservatorship— which gave Hampton the authority to require him to receive medical treatment — at several points between 2007 and 2014. But, he ultimately wound up withdrawing his objections each time.

Residents at the mobile-home community had reported hearing multiple arguments coming from their residence in the days leading up to her killing. They also heard screaming coming from there before McDonald was seen driving away in her car.

A neighbor who was supposed to accompany Hampton to church services found her stabbed to death at about 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies stopped McDonald in Hampton’s car less than 30 minutes later in San Clemente. Blood was on his clothing at the time.

McDonald remained in Orange County Sheriff’s custody as of Tuesday, Edds said. He is scheduled to attend a mental health commitment hearing, which will determine whether he must be confined to a mental health institution, on Friday, Nov. 4.

