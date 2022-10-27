Boys & Girls Club Dream Play Yard receives financial boost

Plans for the renovation of the play yard at the Boys & Girls Club in Laguna Beach received a big boost on Wednesday, as the club received $400,000 in state funding.

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) presented the check in the outdoor play area of the club’s Laguna Canyon location before an audience of city and school district officials, as well as dozens of youthful, energetic club members.

“My kids were actually Boys & Girls Club kids when they were growing up, and they went to the Boys & Girls Club right here in Bluebird Canyon some years ago,” Petrie-Norris said. “So, when the Boys & Girls Club team approached me about this vision for the Dream Play Yard, and this vision for this incredible play space with all these amazing features, I knew that I wanted to be part of bringing this to fruition and of making the dream of the Dream Play Yard a reality.”

The Dream Play Yard includes plans for the installation of a new play structure with foam cushion underneath, a renovated handball court, a portable skate park, new water fountains, and a new greenhouse and butterfly gardens.

It is also anticipated to offer over 10,000 square feet of flat, concrete area for activities such as basketball, bicycling and handball.

The project is expected to cost between $500,000 and $600,000. The club has begun collecting bids to carry out construction. A timeline for the project has yet to be released.

State Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris makes comments during a check presentation at the Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Petrie-Norris’ remarks were preceded by words of gratitude from three elementary school-aged children who were members of the Boys & Girls Club. Identified only as Owen, Harper and Debbie, each showed poise — and exuberance — when they stepped onto a footstool, allowing them to speak into the microphone as their faces peered out from behind an adult-sized podium.

“I want to thank the state of California for adding in this new playground,” Harper told the audience. “I think the old playground might be missed, but this new one will be loved and enjoyed by new members. By people helping and contributing to the Boys & Girls Club, they can make this place a better place.”

Pam Estes, the chief executive of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, said that play builds the foundation for future learning. Club officials anticipate physical, social-emotional and academic benefits coming out of the Dream Play Yard project.

“Play has always been an important part of a child’s development, just as it’s always been an important part of our Boys & Girls Club,” Estes said. “As we’ve seen over the last few years, even in times of uncertainty and instability, children have found ways to be playful.

“Play has always been free, spontaneous and intertwined with the environment. Playing outdoors in the fresh air has a special way of activating children’s senses through what they hear, touch, see and feel. In today’s world, with the hypnotic pull of screens and sensationalism, free play has an even more important role in helping children understand themselves, the real world, and how to navigate, negotiate and contribute to it.”

Club member Owen makes thank you comments during a check presentation ceremony at the Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)