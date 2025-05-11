Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, May 11, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Newport Harbor grad who had Broadway wish granted, continues moving forward
- Klan controversy surrounds Fullerton historic home designation
- Progress at the Great Park in Irvine, largest city park development in U.S.
- Laguna Beach Garden Club tour a showcase of collaboration and culture
Inside
- Fullerton revisits, upholds newspaper ban at City Hall and other public buildings
- Costa Mesa Arts Commission tests its power, as authority of citizen-led groups is disputed
- Finding joy: Victor Villaseñor to share his wisdom at Santa Ana book reading
- Various Small Fires OC pulls back the Orange Curtain in Tustin
- Popular Filipino dessert concept opens at the District at Tustin Legacy
Forum
