Around Town: Nonprofit Share Ourselves celebrates new Costa Mesa clinic

Dignitaries and community members gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for Share Ourselves’ new community healthcare facility at 1650 Adams Ave. in Costa Mesa.

Members of the nonprofit Share Ourselves joined with local dignitaries and city officials Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new Costa Mesa healthcare clinic with a community health fair and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Attendees enjoyed free tours of the clinic, located at 1650 Adams Ave., and connected with nutrition and wellness resources as well as Orange County community leaders and health advocates.

Developed by Turner Impact Capital’s Turner Healthcare Facilities Funds, a mission-driven social impact investment fund, the 11,000-square-foot clinic features 12 medical exam rooms, six dental chairs and two optometry chairs as well as a behavioral health services office and on-site pharmacy.

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens, who attended Saturday’s ribbon-cutting alongside several City Council members and Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, praised the organization for creating better outcomes for those in need.

“Share Ourselves embodies what it means to be a whole person, addressing not just physical health, but mental, social and economic well-being,” Stephens said. “The clinic represents more than just a building — it’s a beacon of hope for many.”

AVP Huntington Beach Open returns this weekend

Professional beach volleyball returns to Huntington Beach this weekend, as the three-day Huntington Beach Open kicks off the AVP season at the pier.

Action began Friday and continues with matches starting at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Players will compete to secure their spots in the AVP League, which is set to debut its second season starting May 23 in Palm Beach.

The top seeds for the women this weekend are 2024 Olympians Taryn Brasher and Kristen Nuss, while the men’s top seeds, Andy Benesh and Miles Partain, were also Paris Olympians.