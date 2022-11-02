3 arrested in Huntington Beach fight involving a hammer, stick, bottle and a discharged gun

Three individuals were arrested in Huntington Beach Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, after a parking lot altercation during which they used a hammer, stick, bottle and a firearm that went off in the fracas.

Huntington Beach Police Department officials said officers were called out at 9:45 p.m. to a business on the 16000 block of Beach Boulevard, where they discovered two adult men and one woman using weapons against one another in a fight.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla confirmed Wednesday the suspects — identified as Geno Marshall Harrison, 48, of Huntington Beach, 32-year-old Huntington Beach resident Stefanie Lauren Williamson and Alexander Rill, 32, of Thornton — were detained without further incident.

Upon further investigations, officers discovered one of the combatants had fired off the gun during the fight. All three individuals suffered minor injuries and were transported to the police station for booking, police reported.

Williamson was booked for allegedly assaulting a person with a firearm and for being in possession of a gun as a felon or addict. Harrison and Rill were booked on suspicion of force or assault with a deadly weapon, likely causing great bodily injury.

Cuchilla said Wednesday a second gun was retrieved from the scene, although it does not appear to have been used during the incident. She also said the business where the parking lot was located was not connected to the incident and that it is unknown whether alcohol may have been involved.

An online inmate locator maintained by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department indicated Harrison, whose occupation was listed as business owner, was being held in jail on $1-million bail. No bail information could be found regarding Williamson or Rill.

Detectives are currently investigating the cause of the fight. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department at (714) 375-5066.

