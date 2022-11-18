Skate City? Winter Wonderland ice rink returns to Huntington Beach
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Huntington Beach Pier.
The Surf City Winter Wonderland temporary ice-skating rink returned to Pier Plaza on Friday, and is set to run through Jan. 8.
Huntington Beach is continuing its partnership with Ice-America to transform the area with skating for ages 3 and older. There will also be programming and partnerships with local businesses.
The cost is $22 per skater, with socks and gloves available for purchase at the rink for $5 each. Skate-aid rentals are available for $10 each, and private parties can be accommodated.
For more information, including hours of operation and promotions, visit surfcitywinterwonderland.org.
