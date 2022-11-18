Advertisement
Share
News

Skate City? Winter Wonderland ice rink returns to Huntington Beach

Ava Otto, left, and Kiya Barczyszyn try out their skills at the Surf City Winter Wonderland ice rink.
Ava Otto, left, and Kiya Barczyszyn try out their skills at the Surf City Winter Wonderland ice rink at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza on Friday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
By Matt SzaboStaff Writer 
Share

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Huntington Beach Pier.

Guests skate the ice at the Surf City Winter Wonderland at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza on Friday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The Surf City Winter Wonderland temporary ice-skating rink returned to Pier Plaza on Friday, and is set to run through Jan. 8.

Kile and Monika Huntoon help their daughter, Lily, around the rink at the Surf City Winter Wonderland.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Huntington Beach is continuing its partnership with Ice-America to transform the area with skating for ages 3 and older. There will also be programming and partnerships with local businesses.

The cost is $22 per skater, with socks and gloves available for purchase at the rink for $5 each. Skate-aid rentals are available for $10 each, and private parties can be accommodated.

For more information, including hours of operation and promotions, visit surfcitywinterwonderland.org.

A guest skates at the Surf City Winter Wonderland at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza on Friday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsHuntington Beach
Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614

More on this Subject

Advertisement