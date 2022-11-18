Skate City? Winter Wonderland ice rink returns to Huntington Beach

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Huntington Beach Pier.

Guests skate the ice at the Surf City Winter Wonderland at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The Surf City Winter Wonderland temporary ice-skating rink returned to Pier Plaza on Friday, and is set to run through Jan. 8.

Kile and Monika Huntoon help their daughter, Lily, around the rink at the Surf City Winter Wonderland. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Huntington Beach is continuing its partnership with Ice-America to transform the area with skating for ages 3 and older. There will also be programming and partnerships with local businesses.

The cost is $22 per skater, with socks and gloves available for purchase at the rink for $5 each. Skate-aid rentals are available for $10 each, and private parties can be accommodated.

For more information, including hours of operation and promotions, visit surfcitywinterwonderland.org.

A guest skates at the Surf City Winter Wonderland at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

