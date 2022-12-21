4 rescued from Lido Beach home fire

Firefighters rescued the residents of a home that caught fire on Lido Isle late Tuesday.

People aboard a boat that had been passing through the harbor spotted the blaze and called Newport Beach firefighters at 9:56 p.m., department officials said in a news release.

Flames had reached both floors of a two-story home at 416 Via Lido Nord by the time the first crews had arrived.

There were four people inside the property at the time. Firefighters helped evacuate them, and they were examined by paramedics at the scene. None had to be hospitalized, fire officials said.

The home sustained extensive damage as flames spread through its attic. Smoke billowed out of a hole in its ceiling as crews went into the building with hoses, as seen in aerial footage broadcast by KCAL 9.

It took 33 firefighters from Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Fountain Valley about an hour to extinguish the blaze. Units stayed on scene until about 5:30 a.m. to prevent any lingering hotspots from reigniting the blaze.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.