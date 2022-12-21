Advertisement
4 rescued from Lido Beach home fire

Newport Beach firefighters and police were summoned to a blaze reported on Lido Isle at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.
(Daily Pilot)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Firefighters rescued the residents of a home that caught fire on Lido Isle late Tuesday.

People aboard a boat that had been passing through the harbor spotted the blaze and called Newport Beach firefighters at 9:56 p.m., department officials said in a news release.

Flames had reached both floors of a two-story home at 416 Via Lido Nord by the time the first crews had arrived.

There were four people inside the property at the time. Firefighters helped evacuate them, and they were examined by paramedics at the scene. None had to be hospitalized, fire officials said.

The home sustained extensive damage as flames spread through its attic. Smoke billowed out of a hole in its ceiling as crews went into the building with hoses, as seen in aerial footage broadcast by KCAL 9.

It took 33 firefighters from Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Fountain Valley about an hour to extinguish the blaze. Units stayed on scene until about 5:30 a.m. to prevent any lingering hotspots from reigniting the blaze.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

