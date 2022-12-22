Fountain Valley police seize more than $470,000 in narcotics

A San Diego man was taken into custody last week after Fountain Valley police found more than $470,000 in narcotics at his home.

Juan Aleman Garcia, 36, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16 in connection with an ongoing investigation, authorities said. He was charged with possession for sales of narcotics, police said, and he was booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

The Fountain Valley Police Department’s special investigations unit secured a search warrant for Garcia’s home. The investigation began in Orange County, Fountain Valley Police Sgt. Robert Cortes said.

“We obtained a search warrant for Mr. Garcia and his residence down in San Diego, and we ended up setting up surveillance at his residence,” Cortes said. “We ended up contacting him, and he pretty much gave us the key.

“We explained to him we had a search warrant for his residence, and we didn’t force entry into any buildings or anything like that ... he had indicated that the residence was empty, which it was, so we didn’t force entry into anything. He was cooperative during the entire investigation.”

While executing the search warrant, authorities found the drugs in the one-bedroom residence. The recovered narcotics included three-quarters of a pound of heroin, 11½ pounds of methamphetamine and two kilograms of fentanyl. Police also found $2,118 inside the apartment.

The Fountain Valley special investigations unit is comprised of four members, Cortes said. He added the unit has helped take a couple pounds of fentanyl off the streets this year. A significant number of investigations have involved suspected counterfeit pills, he said.

