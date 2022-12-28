Huntington Beach firefighters rescue 2 dogs from house fire

Huntington Beach fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out Tuesday evening on the second floor of a home on 20th Street, from which two dogs had to be rescued.

Jennifer Carey, a public affairs manager for the city, said a call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. regarding reports of visible fire and heavy smoke issuing from the second floor of a residence on the 200 block of 20th Street.

The occupants were not home at the time of the incident, she confirmed Wednesday.

“There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters,” Carey said. “Two live dogs were found inside, but firefighters were able to rescue them and get them back to their owners.”

Crews extinguished the fire within minutes of responding to the scene. The damage was not severe enough for the building to be declared uninhabitable, according to an incident report.

Carey said investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and its exact origin inside the structure.

