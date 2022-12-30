Former Angels star DeCinces’ son pleads guilty to beating escort in Newport Beach

The son of former Angels baseball star Doug DeCinces pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to time served for beating up an escort in Newport Beach.

Timothy Douglas DeCinces, 48, pleaded guilty to assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, battery with serious bodily injury, criminal threats, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, and bribery of a witness, all felonies.

He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of solicitation of prostitution, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and bribery of a witness. In addition, he admitted sentencing enhancements for committing an offense while out on bail, and inflicting great bodily injury on a victim.

DeCinces accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Judge Andre Manssourian. He was given credit for 504 days in jail, which covers the 504 days in jail sentence.

DeCinces called an escort to his home on Sept. 19, 2019, and the two “engaged in sex acts and consumed alcohol and drugs together,” according to a sentencing brief from Deputy Dist. Atty. William Ha, who recommended a sentence of four years in prison.

“Later in the evening, a second escort arrived at defendant’s residence,” Ha said. “The defendant’s demeanor changed towards the end of the night and he demanded that the victim leave.”

When the woman demanded more money it triggered a dispute that led to the defendant grabbing the victim and trying to drag her up the stairs, Ha said.

“The defendant began to strike the victim on the stairs, hitting her in the face, back and vaginal areas,” Ha said. “While striking the victim the defendant threatened to kill her.”

The woman left the home and received treatment at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian for sinus and orbital fractures, Ha said.

When police went to execute a search warrant at his home later they found him with two escorts “and his 6-year-old daughter. Near the entry of the defendant’s residence officers located methamphetamine, cocaine and [drug] paraphernalia,” Ha said.

One of the escorts told police DeCinces asked her to tell police the other escort fell down and hurt herself in exchange for money, Ha said.

DeCinces’ attorney, Mark Fredrick, said, “Mr. DeCinces is glad to put it behind him and move forward with his life.”

