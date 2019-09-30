Newport Beach Realtor charged with assault, battery and drug counts

A Newport Beach Realtor faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to battery, assault, soliciting a prostitute and possession of drugs, court documents show.

Timothy Douglas DeCinces, 45, was charged Tuesday with single felony counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury — with a sentencing enhancement allegation of inflicting great bodily injury — battery with serious injury and making criminal threats. He also is accused of misdemeanor counts of soliciting, engaging or agreeing to engage in prostitution, child abuse and endangerment, possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia and possessing methamphetamine and cocaine, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

DeCinces, son of former Angels third baseman Doug DeCinces, was arrested and booked into Orange County Jail after Newport Beach police responded to a residence on Pauma Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Sept. 22, according to police and jail records. He was released from custody Friday on $500,000 bond and is scheduled back in court Oct. 22, according to court records. He has not entered a plea.

Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel would not comment on details of the case due to an “ongoing investigation.”

Timothy DeCinces declined to comment Monday. His lawyer, Mark Fredrick, said he has evidence that the claims are “financially and emotionally motivated by the victim.” He declined to elaborate.

DeCinces most recently worked for Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty in Newport Beach. He was not listed on its website Monday.

Two women also were arrested and later charged with drug-related counts.

Amanda Lynn Schauerte, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count each of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, false representation to an officer and possession of controlled-substance paraphernalia, court documents show. She was sentenced to 120 days in jail.

Sarah Rae Carpenter, 30, was charged Tuesday with possession of heroin, methamphetamine and alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax, and possession of controlled-substance paraphernalia, court documents show. She is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 4.