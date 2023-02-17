Advertisement
Laguna Beach police investigating stabbing in South Laguna

Laguna Beach police are investigating a stabbing in the area of 3rd Avenue and Virginia Way.
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Laguna Beach police have asked for the public’s help in an investigation of a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to the area of 3rd Avenue and Virginia Way, a South Laguna Beach neighborhood, after the incident was reported just before 8 p.m.

A victim, whom police did not identify, was receiving aid from civilians when emergency services arrived at the scene, police said. Laguna Beach Fire Department personnel transported the victim to a nearby trauma center. They were expected to survive the stabbing.

Authorities said that witnesses reported a male and a female fled from the incident in a red sedan.

The stabbing is being investigated by the Laguna Beach Police Department detective bureau. Those with information or a video of the incident can contact Det. Mike Lee with the major crimes and intelligence unit at (949) 497-0371, or via email at mlee@lagunabeachcity.net.

