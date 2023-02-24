Wreaths Across America to arrive in Newport Beach with mobile exhibition

Wreaths Across America is coming to Newport Beach on Monday for a one-day stop in Orange County.

The nonprofit, which coordinates efforts to place wreaths on the graves of American servicemen, will be trucking out a mobile exhibition to the parking lot of Our Lady Queen of Angels on Mar Vista Drive at the invitation of the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter and the church itself.

The exhibition, which is located inside a 48-foot-long trailer, highlights different wars and includes several displays and visual representations, along with a small theater that can seat up to 20. People of all ages are welcome to attend.

Christy La Barthe, a member of the Col. William Cabell chapter of DAR, said the local group has long supported Wreaths Across America in purchasing wreaths, but the organization is not affiliated with the nonprofit. The chapter’s Veterans Services chair, Anne Pellegrini, reached out to Wreaths Across America and coordinated with Our Lady Queen of Angels to host the display.

“This mobile exhibition unit is to promote the Wreaths Across America project, but it also serves a couple of different purposes. Those are very important,” La Barthe said. “We just really want to continue to honor our veterans, but also tell the community and educate the community what a veteran actually is and what they do for us so we can have our privileges and our rights that we’re so accustomed to.”

After leaving Newport Beach, the exhibition will make stops in Carlsbad, San Diego and El Centro before continuing on its national tour to Arizona. A number of other stops nationally are also sponsored by local Daughters of the American Revolution chapters.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who have served and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, said in a statement.

“The mobile education exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities, like Newport Beach, to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed,” Worcester said. “Through our partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the exhibit also serves as an official mobile ‘Welcome Home’ location for Newport Beach’s Vietnam veterans.”

Vietnam War veterans who stop by this Monday will receive a special pin, ceremony and proclamation to welcome them home officially.

The exhibition is free and will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Barthe noted that there will be cards with QR codes available for those interested in sponsoring a wreath, which can be purchased throughout the year.

“We are excited to welcome Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit to Newport Beach on their national tour,” Row Briggs, Regent of the Col. William Cabell chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said in an email Thursday. “This unique museum on wheels honors local veterans and teaches the next generation about their service and sacrifice. We encourage all community members to learn about Wreaths Across America.”

