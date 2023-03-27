2 killied in possible murder-suicide in Huntington Beach

A man and woman died in what police were investigating as a possible murder-suicide in Huntington Beach Sunday evening. A resident in a home on the 9500 block of Kensington Drive reported the shooting at about 6 p.m., Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said.

A resident in a home on the 9500 block of Kensington Drive reported the shooting at about 6 p.m., Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. Officers found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman later died at a hospital.

Their identities were withheld pending the notification of loved ones. Police did not immediately release further information about the shooting, but said there did not appear to be any lingering threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

