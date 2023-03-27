Advertisement
2 killied in possible murder-suicide in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Police Department headquarters.
A man and woman died in what police were investigating as a possible murder-suicide in Huntington Beach Sunday evening. A resident in a home on the 9500 block of Kensington Drive reported the shooting at about 6 p.m., Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said.
(Raul Roa)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
A resident in a home on the 9500 block of Kensington Drive reported the shooting at about 6 p.m., Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. Officers found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman later died at a hospital.

Their identities were withheld pending the notification of loved ones. Police did not immediately release further information about the shooting, but said there did not appear to be any lingering threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

