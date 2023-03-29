Expanded Surf City Nights returns in Huntington Beach

Mike Rosendahl shows a cara cara orange during the spring grand opening and celebration of Surf City Nights, the Huntington Beach farmer’s market and street fair, on Tuesday.

Surf City Nights is back in all its glory.

The farmer’s market and street fair, held Tuesday nights on Main Street in Huntington Beach, returned this week to downtown Huntington Beach with its spring grand opening celebration.

Jaime Strong, the executive director of the downtown Business Improvement District, said there were about 80 vendors on Tuesday night. That was up from 50 at the end of last year, and included about 15 first-time vendors.

“Our goal is to have a full market by June of this year,” she said. “Every week, we plan on adding more vendors.”

Huntington Beach police officers Vince Rivas and Joe Kasmarski, at right, chat with guests during spring grand opening and celebration of Surf City Nights on Tuesday night. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Surf City Nights is now able to fully utilize each of the first three blocks of Main Street. In January the City Council made the vote, albeit unpopular to some, to fully reopen the second block of Main Street to street traffic.

“With the new decision, we are reopening all the blocks and filling the spaces where the patios were,” Strong said. “We’re very excited to add new vendors, but we’re also excited that our businesses downtown have partnered with us and are coming out. There’s a lot more businesses participating in Surf City Nights than we had in the past.”

Chris McKnight shares his Alpha Wolf beef jerky during the spring grand opening of Surf City Nights on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Huntington Beach locals Chris McKnight and Dan Chronister were among the new vendors. They established their beef jerky brand, Alpha Wolf Jerky, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Idle hands are the devil’s playground,” McKnight said from his booth on Tuesday. “It was something we knew ... I still hold a day job and so does my business partner. For us to do this and make a little bit extra money, it’s more rewarding just seeing all of the people and feeling like a part of the community.”

Kenzie Hers shows off her roller-skating skills during Surf City Nights on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Tuesday night’s Surf City Nights theme was Huntington Beach Police Department appreciation night. Police chief Eric Parra accepted the Downtown Local Hero Award on behalf of the department.

The night also featured music from the Ramsey Brothers Band, while guests were invited to “Hang Ten” on a big replica wave to benefit the Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter.

Huntington Beach Police Department Det. Mike Aspeitia, SWAT, officers Vince Rivas and Joe Kasmarski and SWAT team member Raymond Garcia, from left, stand next to the new SWAT team vehicle at Surf City Nights on Tuesday. It was HBPD Appreciation Night. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I’m just happy to see so many families here out enjoying our Main Street and our police officers,” Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark said. “It’s great to see the interaction between the community and the police officers.”

Surf City Nights runs Tuesdays from 5 to 9 p.m. on the first three blocks of Main Street.

Dolce Monachelli’s mini bundt cakes were for sale during the spring opening of Surf City Nights on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

